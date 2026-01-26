Skip to Content
Chubbuck woman faces felony charges for allegedly stealing SUV with infant inside

today at 12:26 PM
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — A 37-year-old Idaho woman faces serious felony charges after allegedly stealing an SUV with a sleeping infant inside on Sunday night.

Rikki Johnson was arrested on January 25 by Chubbuck Police and charged with felony grand theft. She also faces charges related to an outstanding misdemeanor drug warrant. Chubbuck PD says additional charges are currently under review by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation began after a silver Kia Sorento was stolen from a Chubbuck residence. At the time of the theft, a one-year-old infant was asleep in the backseat.

Fortunately, police say a family member quickly found the abandoned SUV on Hiline Road. Chubbuck PD confirmed the child was still asleep in the vehicle and was unharmed during the ordeal.

Following a multi-agency search, officers identified and apprehended Johnson. She has been booked into the Bannock County Jail and is set to appear for a video arraignment on the drug charges later today, January 26, 2026.

"We are beyond grateful that the involved child was found safe and sound and quickly reunited with family," Chubbuck PD stated in a Facebook update.

