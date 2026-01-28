Sen. Ruchti to host three-part 2026 Legislative Town Hall series

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Looking to bridge the gap between the Statehouse and the community, State Senator James Ruchti (D-Pocatello) has announced three town halls for District 29 residents and surrounding community members during the 2026 legislative session. Ruchti says these forums are designed as a nonpartisan space for Idahoans to discuss the future of Medicaid, ask questions about policy priorities, and share concerns directly with leadership.

“Our democracy works best when the people are heard,” said State Senator Ruchti. “These events give folks the chance to speak directly with their elected representative, and for me to better understand how the decisions we’re making in Boise are affecting everyday Idahoans."

Event Schedule & Areas of Focus

The first of these town halls will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, at the Pocatello City Hall. According to the event description, this town hall is part of a "broader effort to hear directly from constituents about the challenges and gaps in Idaho’s healthcare system, especially regarding Medicaid access and eligibility."

The second and third events will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, and Saturday, March 21, 2026. Both events will run from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Pocatello City Hall. Ruchti says these nonpartisan town hall events will cover a broad range of topics, including education, the state budget, and current legislation.

All of our events are open to everyone regardless of party affiliation and are intended to foster respectful, bipartisan discussion.

“We may not all agree on every issue, but we can agree that listening to one another - and being

honest about our challenges - is the first step toward good policy,” State Senator Ruchti added. “I

hope to see you there.”