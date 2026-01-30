Local man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot roommate “in the face” during argument over flashlight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 34-year-old Bonneville County man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening to shoot his roommate "in the face" during an argument over a flashlight.

Jeramie Mark Seward was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Thursday for felony aggravated assault, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the initial incident took place on January 27 at a trailer park near 65th W. and 33rd S. A man and a woman told Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies that Seward, their roommate, became aggressive during an argument over a flashlight. According to investigators, the victims reported that Seward pointed a small shotgun at the man’s head and threatened to "shoot him in the face."

Afterwards, the two roommates fled the trailer with their belongings and contacted law enforcement. Following their report, an investigator was able to contact Seward by phone. Although Seward initially told the deputy over the phone that the argument was strictly verbal and no weapons were involved or present in the trailer, investigators were able to obtain both a search warrant and a felony arrest warrant.

Bonneville County SWAT assembles for operation. January 29, 2026.

On Thursday, January 29, the BCSO SWAT Team was deployed to serve the warrants due to the reported presence of a firearm. Seward, who had been told by neighbors that police were at his home, eventually contacted deputies and agreed to meet them at the trailer, where he was arrested without further incident.

While deputies did not find the small shotgun described by the victims during the search of the trailer, they did uncover multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, around 4 grams of Methamphetamine, and a small pellet gun.

Seward's preliminary hearing has been set for February 13, 2026, at 1 PM, before Bonneville County magistrate judge Jacob Workman.