Custer County man arrested for grand theft

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – A man in Custer County was arrested early this morning on charges of grand theft, trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Jeremy Ward of Challis was caught on business cameras on three separate occasions over February 1st-6th. Ward was seen taking wiring, a radiator, and other valuable scrap metals from Blue Mountain Refuse in Challis. These thefts, caught on camera, were all in the early hours of the morning.

At approximately 1 am on February 6th, the complainant reported Ward trespassing on the business property again, moving around the area where wiring is kept. Ward loaded the wiring into the back of his truck and drove east on Dump Rd with no headlights on.

An officer stopped Ward on the road and found many bundles of wire from Blue Mountain Refuse in the bed of his truck. The wiring totaled around $250.

Upon further investigation of Ward's truck, the officer found drug paraphernalia in plain view around the driver's side of the vehicle. This included torches, broken glass pipes and bowls, and small amounts of methamphetamine.

Ward was arrested for the triple theft of property value totaling over $50, as well as possession of a controlled substance. Both are felonies in Idaho.

A criminal charge is an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.