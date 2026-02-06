Idaho AG issues urgent warning over new jail bond scam

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho attorney general’s office is warning families about a new scam targeting people with loved ones in jail.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador says scammers are pulling names from public jail lists, then calling family members and pretending to be law enforcement or court officials. The scammers make their schemes appear legitimate by faking caller IDs, using official-looking logos, and referencing names of local sheriffs, judges, and court staff.

"These scammers target families at their most vulnerable moments," said Attorney General Labrador. "They exploit a parent’s or grandparent’s instinct to help by manufacturing fear, creating false urgency, and demanding immediate payment. It’s cruel, deliberate, and wrong. Idaho families deserve to be protected from those who would steal hard-earned money through lies and intimidation.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division says it’s almost certainly a scam if the caller:

Demands for immediate payment through gift cards or cryptocurrency

Claims that fees must be paid to the sheriff's office or court

Pressure tactics, creating urgency, or making you feel guilty for being cautious

Requests to keep the payment confidential or not contact the jail directly



If you get a call like this, hang up and contact the jail directly. To report a scam, click HERE.