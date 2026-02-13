Local districts clarify protest response following statewide student walkouts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Following recent student protests over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations in Twin Falls and Boise, local school administrators are outlining how they will manage potential demonstrations on their own campuses.



Officials from Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 stated this week that they do not organize, sponsor, or endorse student walkout activities.

Superintendent of the Bonneville Joint School District 93 in Idaho Falls Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme said "We don't have a separate policy or procedure for walkouts. Really, what we have is just our typical attendance policy."

A statement from Idaho Falls School District 91 reads in part: "Students do retain First Amendment rights; however, those rights do not extend to conduct that disrupts the educational process or interferes with instruction. Maintaining a safe, orderly, and focused learning environment for all students remains our priority. Building principals will support staff in maintaining student safety while students are on campus. Principals will also assist staff in responding to any situations that may arise."

Administrators emphasized that their primary focus remains on student safety and the preservation of an orderly learning environment.



Both districts indicated they will rely on their standard automated attendance procedures to provide parents with real-time updates on their children’s whereabout

Full statement from Idaho Falls School District 91

This is a message to keep families informed about reports Idaho Falls School District 91 has recently received regarding potential student-planned walkouts. Our goal in sharing this information is to ensure transparency and to support clear communication between the District and our families.

The District is not organizing, sponsoring, or endorsing any protest or walkout activity.

Students do retain First Amendment rights; however, those rights do not extend to conduct that disrupts the educational process or interferes with instruction. Maintaining a safe, orderly, and focused learning environment for all students remains our priority. Building principals will support staff in maintaining student safety while students are on campus. Principals will also assist staff in responding to any situations that may arise.

In accordance with district policy, any student who leaves campus without approval will be recorded as having an unexcused absence. Additionally, behavior that interrupts the educational process may result in disciplinary action, as outlined in the District’s Code of Conduct.

We value our partnership with parents and guardians and remain committed to open communication. We appreciate your continued support as we work together to serve our students.