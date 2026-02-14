Enjoy the Sun While It Lasts: A Mild Weekend Before a Messy Monday

We're tracking partly sunny skies for late Saturday and early Sunday, with highs near 48°. Light winds from the southeast around 6 mph, becoming lighter after midnight.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy, becoming sunny in the early afternoon, with a high temperature in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will begin to increase for the afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday, light rains will set in for the early morning, bringing possible chances of mixed snow. The stormy weather will continue into Tuesday with low temperatures in the mid 30’s. We see scattered snow, rain, and a wintry mix of precipitation throughout Tuesday. We expect to see gusty winds with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. Tuesday night, expect to see light snow as the temperatures drop, mainly after 11 PM.



