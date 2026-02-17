Skip to Content
ISP investigates Thursday’s multi-vehicle crash north of McCammon

Willis Barta
Published 12:41 PM

MCCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police are investigating a chain-reaction collision that snarled traffic on southbound I-15 last Thursday.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 AM on February 12, 2026, near milepost 50, just north of the McCammon exit. According to an update from ISP investigators, the sequence of events began when a 2017 Honda Accord, driven by a 46-year-old Pocatello man, rear-ended a 1992 Toyota pickup, which was towing a flatbed trailer loaded with vehicles.

The impact was severe enough to cause the pickup and the trailer to roll over. The truck and its trailer came to a rest across both southbound lanes.

Moments after the initial rollover, a 2008 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 53-year-old woman from Inkom struck the overturned pickup.

The southbound lanes remained completely blocked for roughly three hours while crews worked to clear the wreckage and the vehicles from the flatbed trailer.

The current condition of the Toyota pickup driver, a 46-year-old Guatemalan man, has not yet been released by officials. The status of the other two drivers was not immediately available in the update, though no fatalities were reported at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

