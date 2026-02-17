Once a Falcon, Always a Falcon: CEI launches official Alumni Network

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Graduates of the College of Eastern Idaho now have a dedicated place to reunite with the 'Falcon Family.' Tuesday, CEI officially launched a new Alumni Network, a new space designed to reconnect graduates with their alma mater.

The network is already gaining momentum, with almost 100 members joining within the first few days, according to the release by CEI. Operated by the CEI Foundation, the network is free to join and serves as a hub for professional networking and student mentorship.

New members will receive an exclusive CEI Alumni sticker by mail and a recurring semesterly newsletter that highlights campus developments and the success stories of CEI students and graduates. In addition to these perks, CEI says members will also receive invitations to special alumni events and opportunities to share their experiences with current students.

"The Alumni Network welcomes anyone who has earned a certificate or degree from College of Eastern Idaho, Eastern Idaho Technical College, or Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School," said the college in a news release. "This includes individuals who have completed a diploma, certificate, associate degree, bachelor’s degree, or another for-credit program."

