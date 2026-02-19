Kitchen fire sparks $20K in damages; Firefighters issue safety warning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local family is safe this morning after a kitchen fire broke out in their duplex on Wednesday night, Feb. 18. While the blaze caused significant smoke damage, the quick response of the Idaho Falls Fire Department prevented the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

In the wake of the fire, IFFD is reminding residents to use caution when cooking, keep flammable materials away from heat sources, and ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home.

The Fire

Just before 8 PM, IFFD crews were called to a structure fire on Reynard Lane. Upon arrival at the two-story duplex, firefighters found the family had already safely evacuated.

The fire originated in a gas oven and began to climb up the wall behind the appliance. Intermountain Gas arrived on the scene to shut off the gas service while firefighters moved quickly to contain the blaze, successfully stopping the spread before it spread beyond a small area around the stove.

While the fire itself was confined to the kitchen area, the smoke, which spread throughout the home, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the main floor.

IFFD says there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.