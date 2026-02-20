Mass layoffs reported at Blackfoot’s Spudnik, Company releases letter confirming job cuts

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — One of Idaho’s most prominent agricultural manufacturers is cutting back its workforce. In a letter posted to the official Spudnik Facebook page, the company confirmed it is reducing its workforce in response to low commodity prices and rising input costs that have "created sustained challenges across agriculture."

While the company’s official statement did not specify the number of positions eliminated, a source close to the company told Local News 8 that approximately 100 employees were let go. The layoffs reportedly affected multiple departments across the Blackfoot-based company.

In the letter, which began circulating on social media Friday afternoon, leadership pointed to a cooling market as the primary driver for the reduction.

Courtesy, Spudnik via Facebook

"Over the past decade, we grew significantly to meet customer demand and support the farmers who rely on our equipment," states the letter. "Recently, however, low commodity prices and rising input costs have created sustained challenges across agriculture, reducing purchasing activity and overall demand. Based on current conditions, we expect 2026 to remain difficult for the industry."

The manufacturer stated it is cutting factory output to "protect the long-term strength of the company," which has been a staple of the Idaho potato industry since 1958.

The company does say its Human Resources team is available to mitigate the impact on affected families.

"Our Human Resources team is available to assist affected employees with resume support, unemployment guidance, and benefits transitions," states the letter. "We are grateful to our employees, customers, and the community for their continued trust since 1958."

Local News 8 has reached out to Spudnik’s leadership and HR department for further clarification on the exact number of local jobs lost. While the company has not yet returned calls for a formal interview, local reports suggest several affected workers are preparing to speak out regarding the sudden nature of the announcement.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.