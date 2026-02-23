Sunny start to the week with wet weather on the horizon

We will begin this Monday with dry conditions and warmer temperatures that carry over from the weekend. The radar will be clear in the morning and early afternoon. However, a new winter weather system is expected to arrive later in the evening. Mountainous areas should anticipate snowfall by Monday night and in the following days. The system is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Highs across this region this Monday morning are above average, generally in the mid to upper 40s, with a low chance of precipitation. Wind gusts could reach the upper teens this Monday afternoon, but nothing above the 20 mph range is expected.

Some Pacific moisture will start to work into portions of areas above 6000 ft by Monday afternoon, after 3 pm. Low-pressure riding in from the west coast will bring a wave of fresh rain and snow towards the Idaho and Wyoming area. This increases the region's chance of snowy conditions in the first half of next week, with dry conditions returning on Thursday and continuing through the remainder of the weekend. A weak cold front will also push through, with stronger winds by the end of this week.