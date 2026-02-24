Governor Brad Little to run for 3rd term

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little officially launched his bid for a third term as governor. He formally submitted his Declaration of Candidacy to the Idaho Secretary of State on Tuesday. He will appear on the May 19 Republican primary ballot.

In his announcement, Little emphasized the accomplishments of his administration and the values guiding his continued bid for leadership.

“Teresa and I are honored to serve the people of Idaho,” Little said. “Together, we’ve made Idaho the most prosperous state in the nation while fiercely defending our enduring core values — faith, family, and freedom.” He highlighted historic tax relief, record investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure, and efforts to maintain Idaho’s quality of life.

Little stated that the state will “continue leading the nation in cutting red tape and expanding freedom” as he seeks another term steering Idaho’s economic and regulatory direction.

His re-election effort enters the race with momentum. Support from individuals and businesses across all 44 counties has helped build a campaign fund nearing $1.5 million. Little also acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, calling it meaningful support for the “commonsense values” pursued by his administration.

The governor plans to formally kick off his campaign following the conclusion of the legislative session, while continuing to focus on his ENDURING IDAHO agenda — a platform centered on fiscal discipline, government efficiency, strong schools, workforce development, and long-term prosperity.

Little, first elected in 2018, faces no term limits under Idaho law and is eligible to seek a third term.

The 2026 gubernatorial field includes candidates from the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Independent, and Constitution parties, based on current filings with the Secretary of State office. Candidates can file until Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.

Justin R. Plante, mechanic

Sean Calvert Crystal, previously ran for Idaho’s 32nd legislative district

Mark Fitzpatrick, bar owner and organizer of the Hetero Awesome Fest in Eagle

Ethan Giles

Terri Pickens, attorney and 2022 lieutenant governor nominee