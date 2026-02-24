Recognize them? IFPD releases video of suspects in local burglary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects linked to a residential burglary earlier this month.

Police recently released home security footage from a local apartment on Facebook that captured both suspects during the incident. To view the videos, click HERE.

Screenshots, courtesy IFPD via Facebook.

The first suspect appears to be a woman with a thin build and brown hair in a ponytail, last seen wearing dark clothing. The second suspect is a large-framed man with a short beard who was wearing a yellow shirt, a black jacket, khaki or brown pants, and a baseball cap.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of these individuals to contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200, referencing case number 2026-954.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can also be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers.