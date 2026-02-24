Skip to Content
News

Recognize them? IFPD releases video of suspects in local burglary

Burglary suspects
IFPD via Facebook
Burglary suspects
By
Published 3:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects linked to a residential burglary earlier this month.

Police recently released home security footage from a local apartment on Facebook that captured both suspects during the incident. To view the videos, click HERE.

Screenshots, courtesy IFPD via Facebook.

The first suspect appears to be a woman with a thin build and brown hair in a ponytail, last seen wearing dark clothing. The second suspect is a large-framed man with a short beard who was wearing a yellow shirt, a black jacket, khaki or brown pants, and a baseball cap.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of these individuals to contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200, referencing case number 2026-954.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can also be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.