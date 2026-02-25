Wind fades Wednesday night as a sunny warm-up approaches

Gusty winds and scattered showers will continue into late Wednesday evening, with snow in the higher elevations. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Snake River Plain, which expires tonight at 8 PM. Along with that, we're tracking wind gusts anywhere from 30-45 mph, which could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Thursday will be Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40’s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

We're tracking a warming trend starting Friday, with high temperatures reaching the 50's in the lower elevations. Higher elevations, like Jackson or Salmon, will only reach the mid to upper 40's.

The sunshine and warmer temps will continue into Saturday with a high near the low 50's. Saturday night we're tracking a slight chance of rain mainly after 11 pm and lows in the mid 30's.

