Protecting What Works: Medicaid Expansion in Idaho Town Hall Discusses Possible Repeal

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – State legislators, panelists and community members met today at the Chubbuck City Hall for a forum titled "Protecting What Works: Medicaid Expansion in Idaho" hosted by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Legislative Council.

The purpose of today's town hall meeting was to educate attendees about the possible repealing of the Medicaid Expansion program in Idaho. 61% of Idahoans voted for Medicaid Expansion, legislation that covers individuals in the health coverage gap, meaning they earn too much for traditional Medicaid, but too little to afford private insurance. Now, the state government is considering cutting the program in an effort to balance the state budget.

Those in support of Medicaid Expansion said the repeal would cost Idaho taxpayers $20 million, along with eliminating over 9,000 jobs. The program currently accounts for 3% of the growth in total Medicaid spending and 1.6% of Idaho's General Fund appropriations.

90% of the Medicaid Expansion program is funded from the federal government. Senator Jim Guthrie said the Big Beautiful Bill has caused implications on the state budget, causing legislators to make decisions about where programs may be cut to save money.

"That 90% of federal funding, where does that go? If it goes to the hospital emergency rooms, that cost is exponentially higher," Guthrie said. "Or it goes to the mental health services, law enforcement, and eventually it will raise insurance rates for all payer mixes that have insurance because they have to get the money from somewhere."

A statewide poll conducted in 2023 found that 73% of Idahos still support the program and do not want it repealed. "Medicaid Expansion has become a critical part of Idaho's healthcare system, workforce development, and overall economic health," said Shantay Bloxham with the Chamber Legislative Council.

A main concern of attendees of today's forum is the impact a repeal of Medicaid Expansion would have on rural healthcare in Idaho. Josh Sorenson with Bingham Healthcare commented on the effects this would have on rural hospitals.

"Our most rural and critical access hospitals, this would be detrimental," Sorenson said. "I could see a scenario where many hospitals close."

Another one of today's panelists, Maggie Mann with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, gave examples of the people this repeal would directly effect. "I have a daughter who works two jobs," Mann said. "One of them is for a very small local employer, which I think we would all agree that small businesses that serve at the local level are something we value. But because they are a small employer, they cannot afford to provide health insurance to the people that work for them."

Contrary to the popular opinion that many individuals on Medicaid are reaping the benefits without cause, the panelists argue most of them are young, working professionals without employee insurance benefits.

Should the program be cut, the people on Medicaid Expansion would turn towards emergency services. Idaho Representative Rick Cheatum said the first major budget cut impacted mental health services, and that he's wary of cutting this program.

"This is one area they've found the possibility of cutting some money out of the budget," said Cheatum. "But in the long term, I'm not sure it's the right solution."

Idaho legislators say the best way to get involved with this issue is to reach out to them over email or phone call and share a personal story about how you are effected by Medicaid Expansion.

