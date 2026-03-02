Harriman State Park in jeopardy?  Legislation threatens founding charter at Idaho’s oldest state park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Senate passed a bill today that could jeopardize the future of Harriman State Park, according to a local lawmaker.



“The Senate journals are very clear that if [the director] becomes a political appointee, then the ownership of that park reverts back to the Harriman family,” said Rep. Jerald Raymond, whose district includes both Harriman and Island Park. “The state of Idaho can't afford to lose that as a state park. It would just be devastating to us.”



The Idaho Senate voted 21 to 14 Monday to pass Senate BIll 1300 that would require the directors of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho Transportation Department to be appointed by the Governor, subject to Senate confirmation.



The bill would break the agreement that Idaho made with the Harriman family when they gave their Railroad Ranch to the state nearly 50 years ago, Raymond said.



"In 1977, our family gave the 'Railroad Ranch,' now Harriman State Park, including over 11,000 acres of pristine wild lands to the people of Idaho. The family did so on the condition that the property would be managed by personnel chosen on the basis of merit, not politics," said Averell Harriman Fisk, grandson of Averell Harriman, in a statement.



“The gift is currently under threat by a bill pending in the Idaho Legislature. For years, Harriman State Park has been enjoyed by our family and millions of visitors," he continued. "It must be protected from political whims. It must be protected for the people of Idaho.”



The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation was created with the formation of Harriman State Park, and since that time, the director has been appointed by a bipartisan commission based on qualifications and experience.



“They wanted to keep politics out of the professional management of Harriman Ranch State Park,” said Charlie Lansche, Board Chair, Friends of Harriman State Park. “… and this has worked really well for a long time.”

Senate Bill 1300 originated in the Senate State Affairs Committee and is sponsored by Senator Doug Okuniewicz, R- Hayden. Local News 8 reached out multiple times to Senator Okuniewicz to learn about his position and reasons for promoting the bill, but we did not receive a response prior to publication.

Eastern Idaho legislator Sen. Mark Harris joined the majority, voting in favor of the bill. Senators Van Burtenshaw, Kevin Cook, Dave Lent, Doug Ricks, James Ruchti, and Julie VanOrden voted against it.



Currently, 250,000 people visit the park each year, said Friends of Harriman State Park Vice President Mary Noonan.

“I can't even imagine the number of kids that have caught their first fish here, seen their first elk, families that have had reunions here – its magic is indescribable,” she added. “And, you know, my dad used to always say, ‘If it ain't broke, don't fix it.’”