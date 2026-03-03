Business booming: Mayor unveils new businesses coming to Rexburg at State of the City

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg’s Mayor Jerry Merrill touted the city’s economic growth during a State of the City address Tuesday.



New businesses and developments coming to Rexburg include a WinCo, Home Depot, Olive Garden, Zupa’s, Jersey Mike’s, Zeppe’s, Shoe Barn, and Rexburg’s first skybridge between apartment buildings, Merrill said.

Watch Mayor Merrill's full State of the City Address below:

"Most importantly, our community is defined by you. You are the ones making an impact, growing our university, our local businesses, and our neighborhoods,” he said.



The city, home to Brigham Young University-Idaho, is also experiencing widespread growth.



“Rexburg has changed a lot in the last century. Today, our population has surpassed 40,000 residents, with internal projections putting us at approximately 46,000,” Merrill said. “We are a young, vibrant city. 85% of our residents are under the age of 30 years old.”

The city will also begin constructing a new park on the banks of the Teton River this year.

A Rexburg Future and Founder’s Day celebration will be held on March 14 at the old Madison Junior High Building on Main Street.

Rexburg will also be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam flood and the 250th birthday of America with special celebrations throughout the year.