Madison County man charged with possession of child pornography after traffic stop

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A 27-year-old Madison County man is in custody after a routine traffic stop led Madison County Sheriff's Deputies to a cache of child pornography.

On February 27, 2026, Madison County Detectives and Patrol Deputies arrested Raymond Gruce on multiple counts of Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material.

The case began a day earlier, on February 26, when Gruce allegedly attempted to flee from a patrol deputy during a traffic stop. During the following investigation, detectives discovered evidence of potential Child Sexual Abuse Material. The discovery prompted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate with local and national partners, including the Bardstown Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

"This case shows the dedication law enforcement has to protecting children, no matter how near or far they are," the MCSO stated in a news release.

Gruce was arraigned in Madison County Court, where a judge set his bond at $60,000. The investigation is ongoing.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing news story with new details currently being released in court documents. Local News 8 will continue to update this article as we learn more information.