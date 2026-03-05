Teachers say restrictions under proposed law are ‘demoralizing,’  but lawmakers argue they protect taxpayer funds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill that prohibits public employers from using taxpayer funds to promote government unions is drawing pushback from teacher unions across Idaho.

House Bill 745 zeroes in on the collective bargaining powers of teachers unions.



It passed the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday and is moving to the Idaho Senate.



The bill states, “No agreement … may require or permit a school district, including specially chartered districts, to use taxpayer funding to promote a local education organization or its affiliate…”

According to Idaho Ed News, this means public school districts would not be able to:

“Deduct union dues from paychecks.

“Cover union dues in employee wages.

“Provide personal information about employees (including contact information) to the union.

“Require employees to meet with union representatives.

“Communicate on behalf of the union.

“Offer employees paid leave for union activities – although the union could still reimburse districts for paid leave, or employees could use their own sick leave or paid time off.”

Idaho Falls Education Association President-Elect Nick Raines said the changes “hurts more than it helps, and at times can feel demoralizing.”

"It's pointed right at our teachers who are in our buildings, who have the right to organize as provided under state code,” Raines said. “But then it basically tries to take away every single aspect of what they can do within their association and within their union – especially at the local level."



However, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a House Education Committee Member, said the measure protects taxpayers' funds.

"It doesn't prevent them from having unions, being a part of a union, but it definitely says that it's not right for our taxpayer dollars to basically be funneled and be used as part of that union," Ehardt said.



She noted the measure had broad support from Republicans across the House of Representatives.



The law specifically refers to teachers’ associations, not police or firefighter associations, according to the bill's sponsor Rep. Judy Boyle.



Raines said the bill would take away the teachers' association right to dispute and serve as a representative for its members to help deescalate situations.



He also said the union would be prevented from using school facilities for its meetings.

But Ehardt said the teachers' union could likely still use school facilities, they may just have to pay a fee, like other entities.



The law passed the Idaho House on a 45-14 vote.

Local Representatives Ehardt, Marco Erickson, and Jerald Raymond voted for the bill.



Representatives Erin Bingham, Rick Cheatum, Ben Fuhriman, Dustin Manwaring, Stephanie Mickelsen, Britt Raybould, and Jon Weber voted against it.