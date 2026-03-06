City of Victor files lawsuit against Driggs for breach of wastewater agreement

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Victor filed a lawsuit against the City of Driggs on Thursday, alleging years of contract breaches, environmental pollution, and financial mismanagement regarding their shared wastewater treatment agreement.

The complaint, filed in Teton County Court, claims Driggs failed to operate its treatment plant in compliance with state and federal standards, effectively turning the facility into a "perennial polluter." Victor officials argue these failures have forced their residents to absorb higher costs of a facility that could not meet legal standards, leaving the city with no choice but to pursue its own $35 million treatment plant.

Background and Lawsuit

Victor and Driggs initially entered into the Inter‑City Agreement in 2011. Under the agreement, Driggs would accept, convey, and treat Victor’s wastewater at Driggs’ upgraded wastewater treatment plant, which was to be “of sufficient size and capable” of treating anticipated flows from both communities in accordance with federal and state water‑quality requirements.

Victor alleges that Driggs repeatedly violated EPA permit limits, overbilled for debt service and maintenance, and failed to conduct required independent audits until 2024. The lawsuit also accuses Driggs's leadership of breaching a confidential mediation agreement by leaking details to the media to damage Victor’s reputation.

“Driggs has repeatedly failed to meet its obligations under the wastewater agreement, and Victor is taking this step to protect our residents and our aquifer,” said Will Frohlich, Mayor of Victor.

"Confident with our legal position..."

In response, Driggs Mayor August Christensen expressed deep disappointment, suggesting that Victor is using the lawsuit to fund its new facility.

"The City of Driggs is confident with our legal position and will let the case play out in the court, which will likely take multiple years," said August Christensen, Mayor of Driggs. "As mayor of Driggs, I am very disappointed with the City of Victor’s chosen path to fund a new wastewater treatment plant through a lawsuit against the City of Driggs, especially after multiple efforts where Driggs extended significant accommodations to address their concerns. This almost certainly severs the long-term partnership with our community neighbor for future endeavors."

Despite the pending litigation, Mayor Christensen confirmed Driggs will continue to treat Victor’s wastewater for the near term while proceeding with its own facility upgrades.