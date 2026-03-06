District 93 students walk out again over immigration policies at Bonneville roundabout

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The intersection of Lincoln Road and 35th East became the center of another walkout sweeping the state Friday as District 93 students staged a protest against current immigration enforcement policies. The demonstration drew both community support and heated opposition.

Dozens of students gathered at the roundabout, waving flags and hoisting handmade signs to support the local immigrant community. This latest action follows a similar demonstration held last month on the Broadway Bridge, which drew sharp words from some community members.

Many critics have dismissed these student-led movements, characterizing them as excuses to "skip class" or suggesting the participants didn't understand the nuanced issues they were protesting. When asked by Local News 8 about these critics, the student protesters fired back.

"I don't care what people say… we understand what's going around," said protestor Alexander Munoz. "We're all still kids, [but] we understand what's going on in the world."

Reports of Conflict and Traffic Disruptions

Throughout the demonstration, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received several complaints throughout the afternoon, primarily from motorists alleging that protesters were backing up traffic and blocking the roadway.

Several of the student protestors claimed drivers threw ice or other objects at them as they passed. However, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says they have not received any reports confirming this.

Administrative and Legislative Fallout

The walkouts have placed school administrators in a difficult position. Following last month's protests, D93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said if students left school for any protest, regardless of the reason behind it, the district would be required to report the absence to the office. After notifying the parents, it'd be up to them whether or not they would excuse their child's absence.

This localized tension reflects a larger battle happening at the Idaho Statehouse. Last week, the Idaho Legislature briefly considered House Bill 794, a controversial measure that would have mandated that all protest-related walkouts be classified as unexcused absences.

The bill was deadlocked in the House Education Committee following a 7-7 tie. Opponents of the legislation were outspoken in their concerns that the bill would infringe on free speech rights and parents’ right to excuse their children from school.

“This is an assault on parental rights,” Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, told the assembled lawmakers. “And unless we can articulate a significant state interest in this restriction … this is not going to withstand constitutional scrutiny.”