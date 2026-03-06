Dow falls by more than 600 points as oil hits $90 and weak jobs data add to market anxiety

By John Towfighi, CNN

New York (CNN) — US stocks were lower Friday, with the major indexes on track for weekly losses, as surging oil prices and weaker-than-expected jobs data added to concerns rippling through markets.

The Dow was down 684 points, or 1.43%, recouping some losses after dropping nearly 950 points after the opening bell. The S&P 500 fell 1.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 1.2%. Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, jumped 12%.

Oil prices continued to climb, hitting their highest level since late 2023: US crude surged 13%, to $91.66 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 9.7%, to $93.72 per barrel.

US oil and Brent prices have surged 36% and 28%, respectively, this week as the conflict with Iran has halted the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and caused disruptions to oil producers in the region. US oil prices are on track for the biggest weekly gain on FactSet records that go back to 1983.

“Investors have gone from complacency to the edge of panic. And we’re about to have a panic moment,” Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, told CNN in a phone interview on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Friday said in a post on social media “there will be no deal with Iran” except unconditional surrender.

“The stock market is becoming increasingly vulnerable to turmoil in the Middle East, making the path of least resistance lower,” Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a note.

Saad al-Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister, told the Financial Times that he predicts all Gulf energy exporters will be forced to shut down production, pushing oil prices higher. Higher oil and energy prices could ignite inflation. That’s stoking nerves on Wall Street.

Concerns about energy inflation were paired with nerves about a weaker-than-expected jobs report Friday morning. The US economy lost 92,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.4%, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“It’s a challenging number for markets to digest with the weakness on one hand and the rise in oil prices on the other,” said Jeff Palma, head of multi-asset and macro research at Cohen & Steers.

“The combination of trade uncertainty and a lack of population growth points toward a weaker economy at the same time energy prices spike,” David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation, said in an email.

Treasury yields were little changed Friday after the weak jobs report. The 10-year yield traded at 4.13%, up from 3.96% on Monday, as concerns about inflation linger.

“Add higher oil prices given conflict in the Middle East and renewed tariff uncertainty to the convoluted jobs markets story, and you have a tricky, stagflationary mix of risks in the backdrop for the Fed,” Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at JP Morgan Wealth Management, said in a note.

The US dollar index moved lower after the weaker-than-anticipated jobs report, pausing its recent gains. The index is up 1.4% this week as investors have flocked to the greenback as a safe haven.

“Today’s [jobs] numbers may have put the Fed between a rock and a hard place,” Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a note.

“Significant weakening in the labor market would support a rate cut, but given the risk that higher-for-longer oil prices could trigger another inflation surge, the Fed may feel compelled remain on the sidelines,” Zentner said.

