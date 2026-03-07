Portneuf Valley Swim Meet Takes Over Reed Gym Pool

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time in six years, the Reed Gym Pool was buzzing with activity from the Portneuf Valley Swim Team. They hosted a USA Swimming-sanctioned meet earlier today, marking an exciting advancement for swimmers in the region.

The meet hosted approximately 150 total competitors from across southeastern Idaho. Meet Director Amber Taylor said this meet is a meaningful opportunity for local athletes, as they normally have to travel hours to Boise or Twin Falls for competitions. Now, with the newly renovated Reed Gym Pool, swimmers can compete close to home.

The Porteneuf Valley Swim Team usually has 20 to 30 swimmers, but with the local proximity of today's meet, they had 60 athletes participate. The USA Swimming-sanctioned meets take lots of planning and preparation, but it's all worth it for the young athletes.

"I had a couple of swimmers and families approach me and they're so excited because we don't have to travel four hours to Boise," said Taylor. "We usually have about one swim meet a month, and the closest one is in Twin Falls."

The proximity of the meet allowed for swimmers of all ages to compete, some as young as eight years old. The Portneuf Valley Swim Team has worked over the past year to get the meet sanctioned by USA Swimming. Taylor said it takes a lot of time and preparation to bring the event together.