Skip to Content
News

FBI offers reward for man wanted in Idaho child sexual assault case

Photo by: FBI
By
Published 12:40 PM

By: Ellie Sullivan

Originally Posted 7:52 PM, Mar 09, 2026

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Donald Steven Lang.

The FBI is assisting the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in finding Lang, who is wanted for being allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a minor in Idaho.

Lang was charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen and one count of sexual battery of a minor. A state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lang is described as being a sailor who does odd jobs and has multiple tattoos on his body, including a faded conch shell on his right arm, with the word "captain" written above it.

Officials describe him as 5'8" with light brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that Lang, a Canadian citizen, is known to sail around the world, with his "home base" being Hawaii.

He may be sailing somewhere between Hawaii and Fiji, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, or Indonesia.

He has ties to multiple places, including Hawaii, Idaho, Washington State, California, Fiji, the Marquesas Islands, Mexico, and Canada.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KIVI Staff

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.