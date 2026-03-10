Rigby’s ‘Shark Tank:’ Student entrepreneurs take home $10K at Invest Nest competition 

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Ten student entrepreneurs hit the stage for a “Shark Tank”-style competition Monday at Rigby High School.

The “Invest Nest” finalists competed for $10,000 in prize money, split among the top three business pitches.

“A bunch of students are competing for a pretty big sum of money – bringing their business ideas in front of a panel of judges,” said Bailey Davis, a contestant and senior at Rigby High School.

First place and a $7,000 check was earned by Brayden Hammer, who pitched HSR Adapters, “a custom-made phone scope adapter for your cell phone to adapt to spotting scopes and binoculars at an affordable price.”

Brayden Hammer took home first place at Rigby High School's Invest Nest business pitch competition.

Davis took second place and a $2,000 prize for her photography business, “Photos by Bay.”

“I've been in business for about three years now,” she said. “I've been taking clients, and I take pictures of couples, families, seniors, individuals, weddings and small businesses,” she said.

Judge Garrett Foster presents Bailey Davis with a $2000 for second place.

Third prize and $1,000 was awarded to Ridge Turner for his Multifab Studio.



His goal is to custom manufacture and create products using a “3D printer, laser cutter, pen plotting and sticker cutting.”

Ridge Turner received third place and $1000 on Monday.

Students developed their pitches after school for over four months. To participate in Monday’s main competition, they advanced through two earlier rounds – a 30-second elevator pitch and a 2-3 minute polished pitch.

One took a non-profit twist.



“My business is called Local Life,” said Rigby High School junior Hannah Denning. “It's basically a nonprofit that would take people on a humanitarian trip in East Idaho instead of in Mexico or somewhere foreign like that. I think it would be super awesome because I can give a lot more people a chance to go on a humanitarian trip and get that experience, because it's more affordable, it's less time-consuming, and it's so much fun.”

The ten finalists were selected from a pool of more than 30 competitors.



Multiple competitors expressed a desire to launch their businesses – even if they didn’t win seed funding this round.



“My business pitch is a business called ‘Stink Be Gone.’ It's a trash can cleaning business,” said entrepreneur Kade Scott, a junior at Rigby High School. “My goal with the business is just to clean out a bunch of trash cans and make a lot of money.”



The judges were Garrett Foster, a strategist for HK Contractors and Prevail Legacy Builders; Jace Poston, a partner with Poston, Denney Killpack accounting firm; writer and journalist Brenda Stanley; and Kyle Jensen, a small business lender with Zions Bank.

The winner will advance to regionals and a chance to compete for $20,000 in Utah later this spring.