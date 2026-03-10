Rigby’s ‘Shark Tank:’ Student entrepreneurs take home $10K at Invest Nest competition
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Ten student entrepreneurs hit the stage for a “Shark Tank”-style competition Monday at Rigby High School.
The “Invest Nest” finalists competed for $10,000 in prize money, split among the top three business pitches.
“A bunch of students are competing for a pretty big sum of money – bringing their business ideas in front of a panel of judges,” said Bailey Davis, a contestant and senior at Rigby High School.
First place and a $7,000 check was earned by Brayden Hammer, who pitched HSR Adapters, “a custom-made phone scope adapter for your cell phone to adapt to spotting scopes and binoculars at an affordable price.”
Davis took second place and a $2,000 prize for her photography business, “Photos by Bay.”
“I've been in business for about three years now,” she said. “I've been taking clients, and I take pictures of couples, families, seniors, individuals, weddings and small businesses,” she said.
Third prize and $1,000 was awarded to Ridge Turner for his Multifab Studio.
His goal is to custom manufacture and create products using a “3D printer, laser cutter, pen plotting and sticker cutting.”
Students developed their pitches after school for over four months. To participate in Monday’s main competition, they advanced through two earlier rounds – a 30-second elevator pitch and a 2-3 minute polished pitch.
One took a non-profit twist.
“My business is called Local Life,” said Rigby High School junior Hannah Denning. “It's basically a nonprofit that would take people on a humanitarian trip in East Idaho instead of in Mexico or somewhere foreign like that. I think it would be super awesome because I can give a lot more people a chance to go on a humanitarian trip and get that experience, because it's more affordable, it's less time-consuming, and it's so much fun.”
The ten finalists were selected from a pool of more than 30 competitors.
Multiple competitors expressed a desire to launch their businesses – even if they didn’t win seed funding this round.
“My business pitch is a business called ‘Stink Be Gone.’ It's a trash can cleaning business,” said entrepreneur Kade Scott, a junior at Rigby High School. “My goal with the business is just to clean out a bunch of trash cans and make a lot of money.”
The judges were Garrett Foster, a strategist for HK Contractors and Prevail Legacy Builders; Jace Poston, a partner with Poston, Denney Killpack accounting firm; writer and journalist Brenda Stanley; and Kyle Jensen, a small business lender with Zions Bank.
The winner will advance to regionals and a chance to compete for $20,000 in Utah later this spring.