Newly proposed Kratom bill introduced in the Idaho State Affairs Committee

Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho lawmakers are considering legislation to make Kratom illegal—a major development for advocates pushing for stricter regulation of the substance and its use.

House Bill 864 could classify Kratom as a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Idaho’s most restrictive drug category. If enacted, all forms of Kratom would be added to the Schedule 1 list, effectively prohibiting and criminalizing its sale and use.

The bill also equips the Idaho State Police to test for Kratom’s chemicals, whether natural or synthetic, should they become illegal. Under these provisions, Kratom’s entry into the supplemental market in Idaho would not just face barriers—it would be fully prohibited.

If the bill passes, even simple possession would become a criminal offense. Anyone found with Kratom—including products purchased legally before the law’s enactment—would be guilty of a misdemeanor, facing up to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Kratom is a plant-based substance indigenous to Southeast Asia, primarily used to relieve muscle pain, boost alertness and energy, and reduce stress. Currently, it is sold without specific regulation in Idaho and many other states.

Although Kratom is widely available and sold as an herbal supplement in smoke shops and convenience stores across Idaho, many doctors warn that it can carry health risks.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez has reported six Kratom-related deaths in the past year alone and believes restrictions are necessary.

"I strongly believe Kratom should have more warning labels and restrictions, and not be so readily available," Sanchez said. "You can’t drive down the street without seeing advertisements everywhere. People don’t truly know what Kratom is or what it does—the benefits and the dangers—so it shouldn’t be advertised as openly as it is."

The Idaho State Affairs Committee voted on March 10th to advance the proposal, but for now, Kratom remains legal.

If lawmakers approve House Bill 864 and it is signed by Governor Little, the distribution of Kratom in Idaho could change dramatically.

Local News 8 will continue to monitor this bill's activity.