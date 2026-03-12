Skip to Content
ISP issues safety warning as 60 MPH wind gusts and dust storms hit Idaho

Published 12:19 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — High winds and seasonal dust storms are prompting safety warnings from the Idaho State Police as spring weather creates hazardous driving conditions across the region.

Troopers are monitoring forecasts calling for wind gusts of approximately 60 mph this weekend, which pose a significant risk to high-profile vehicles.

"We've seen some vehicles, because of the wind, usually semis, larger vehicles like that, have tipped over," said Trooper Adam Anderson with the Idaho State Police, a 12-year veteran of the agency. Anderson added that passenger cars are also at risk, often experiencing sudden gusts when passing larger vehicles that previously acted as windbreaks.

To lower these risks, law enforcement encourages drivers to slow down, increase following distances, and keep both hands on the steering wheel to prepare for sudden wind shifts.

Beyond the wind, spring marks the beginning of "dust season" in Eastern Idaho. As farmers begin plowing and planting fields, the loose topsoil—which has not yet been secured by new vegetation—can be swept up by strong winds.

The resulting dust storms often reduce visibility to zero, creating conditions similar to dense fog. Key areas of concern include:

  • Interstate 15: Between mileposts 119 and 135 near Roberts.
  • State Highway 33 and 32: Specifically, the farm fields stretching toward Ashton and the Parker-Chester area.

In extreme cases, the Idaho Transportation Department may close sections of the highway. Motorists are warned that bypassing road closures is illegal. While Idaho does not have specific fines for vehicles tipping over, drivers who ignore roadblocks can be cited for failing to obey a traffic control device or a lawful order.

As temperatures rise, police also cautioned drivers to be more vigilant of motorcycles returning to the road after the winter off-season. Travelers are encouraged to check real-time road and weather reports at 511.idaho.gov before heading out.

Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

