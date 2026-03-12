Skip to Content
Rigby’s All-American Barn: Family raises star-spangled tribute to America’s 250th anniversary

By
Updated
today at 8:29 PM
Published 8:19 PM
The Schroeder family smiles under a massive American flag display in their shop.

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Just in time for the 250th anniversary of America, one Rigby family has constructed a gigantic display of patriotism in the heart of Idaho.

Trevor Schroeder has created a 39-foot-by-74-foot United States flag on the ceiling of his stand-alone shop or “barn” adjacent to his home.

“I actually came across a video on TikTok, and I saw a video of a garage ceiling like this, and I fell in love with it,” Trevor Schroeder said.  “I showed my wife and she was like, Trevor, you gotta figure out how to do that – make it happen.”

Schroeder and his extended family are handy with their hands as they own and operate Rock Solid Granite and Tile in Idaho Falls.

The flag is constructed entirely of steel from Teton Steel with custom-made stars.

The flag was assembled last week in two days by a team of four – Trevor, two brothers and a brother-in-law from Utah.

"I'm grateful for those that are out risking their lives and for us and and the families of those soldiers and military personnel that are out there," Schroeder said. "I think at this time we need to buckle up and be one nation under God and stand for our country."

Tune in tonight at 10 PM to view the full story behind the flag in the Schroeder’s barn. This story is still developing and will be updated later tonight.

