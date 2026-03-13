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City of Pocatello launches new “Mayor’s Minute” video series

City of Pocatello
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Published 3:06 PM

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello is excited to announce the launch of a new video series, Mayor’s Minute, featuring Mayor Mark Dahlquist. The series is designed to provide residents with short, engaging, and informative updates about City of Pocatello departments, projects, and services.

Mayor’s Minute serves as a positive and educational platform to highlight the important work happening throughout the City. Each episode focuses on City initiatives, infrastructure improvements, public safety updates, and other projects that contribute to the quality of life in Pocatello.

“This series is a great way to connect directly with our community,” said Mayor Mark Dahlquist. “Mayor’s Minute allows us to highlight exciting things happening within our City organization while also helping residents better understand how City departments and services work.”

Each approximately one-minute episode is designed to be positive, informative, and educational, helping residents better understand how City programs and services benefit the community as well as address important issues that residents have on their minds. Mayor’s Minute will be released monthly, with the potential for additional videos as needed.

Residents are encouraged to watch the introductory video today. The video received more than 15,000 views on the City’s Facebook page in its first weekdemonstrating strong community interest.

Episodes can be viewed at: pocatello.gov/979/Mayors-Minute

Submit ideas for future episodes by email: mayor@pocatello.gov

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