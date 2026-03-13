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Idaho trucking industry sounds alarm as diesel prices surge amid global tensions

KIFI
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Published 12:40 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As gas prices soar nationwide, Idaho’s trucking industry is sounding the alarm. They say the pain at the pump will soon turn into pain at the checkout line.

The surge is being driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran and the subsequent retaliatory strikes, global oil markets are shuddering.

In the Gem State, AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.51, 55-cents more than last month.

Executives at Doug Andrus Distributing say they saw diesel jump by a dollar per gallon in the first week of the conflict. When you’re buying 400-thousand gallons a month, that’s a massive hit to the bottom line.

Jason Andrus says ultimately, those costs will trickle down to everyday Idahoans.

"80% of the goods in the United States are moved by truck. And so, you know, all of those prices will be affected by the cost of gas and energy," said Andrus. "Not only do the consumers see (the spike in prices) at the gas pump, but they're going to see it in the price of groceries and everything else they buy that gets moved by trucks."

The spike in prices shows no signs of slowing. As global shipping traffic stalls in the Middle East, AAA warns oil prices could climb even higher.

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Megan Lavin

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