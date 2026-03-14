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‘Paddy’s on Park’ adjustments made due to high winds

Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation
By
today at 1:10 PM
Published 12:53 PM

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - High winds have necessitated changes to the festivities at Paddy's on Park in Idaho Falls today, March 14. While the event is still happening, a few things but it shouldn't put a damper on the fun.

"The important thing to remember is, the party is still happening," stressed Kerry Hammon, Director of the Downtown Development Corporation. "We want you to wear green, come to Downtown Idaho Falls, connect with friends, and support local businesses for St. Patrick's Day."

Park Avenue is still hosting the event; the street will be closed to traffic until 9 PM tonight as planned.

Beer will have to be served inside the participating Park Avenue bars.

ID checks and wrist banding will happen inside the bars with beer purchases.

Liquor must be bought and consumed inside the selling establishment, per the City of Idaho Falls code.

Outdoor bands and dancers have been cancelled due to high winds.

Hammon also reminded party-goers the importance of drinking responsibly. "Nothing is more important than returning home safely to your loved ones," she said. "Please remember Idaho Falls GIFT On‑Demand is available on March 14, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM."

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Stephanie Lucas

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