Skip to Content
News

One in custody following Friday night shooting in Challis

KIFI
By
Published 10:42 AM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — An unnamed person is recovering Monday after a weekend shooting in Challis sent them to the hospital.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Friday, March 13th, around 11 PM in the Hot Springs area of Challis. Sheriff's Deputies rushed to the area where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, but otherwise in stable condition.

Few details are available surrounding the shooting. But the Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities secured the scene overnight and assured residents that there is no threat to the public.

No further details have been released at this time. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as new information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.