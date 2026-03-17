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City of Roberts lifts drinking water advisory

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/05/2024
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/05/2024
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Published 12:37 PM

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Roberts has officially lifted its drinking water advisory today, after laboratory testing confirmed the water supply is safe to drink.

The warning was originally issued on Saturday, March 13, after the city’s water system suffered a significant loss of pressure. The City traced the issue to a series of power fluctuations and outages that caused the backup generator to cycle rapidly. This "on-and-off" activity eventually tripped a breaker, cutting power to the main water pumps.

With the "all-clear" given, Roberts residents may now safely use the water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. In a news release, the City thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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