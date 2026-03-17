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Forest Service plans controlled burn at Rainey Creek near Swan Valley on Wednesday

IFFD
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March 17, 2026 11:27 PM
Published 11:46 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho – The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting controlled burns Wednesday in the Rainey Creek area near Swan Valley.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal asks members of the public not to call 911 or emergency services if they see smoke or fire from these controlled operations.

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook page states that the prescribed fire is planned for Rainey Creek in the South Fork Zone's Palisades Ranger District – encompassing 100 acres, five miles east of Swan Valley.

"We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires," the Forest Service posted.

Future planned burns will continue through May, covering:

South Fork Zone:

• South Valley - Mike Harris Pile Burning: 300 acres, three miles south of Victor, Idaho, Teton Basin Ranger District

• South Valley – Forest Boundary Pile Burning: 85 acres, four miles west of Victor, Idaho, Teton Basin Ranger District

• Hill Creek: 800 acres, five miles southeast of Driggs, Idaho, Teton Basin Ranger District

Bear River Zone:

• Strawberry: 500 acres, 15 miles west of Montpelier, Idaho, Montpelier Ranger District

For more information, you can visit the official Caribou-Targhee National Forest website.

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