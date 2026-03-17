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Piping on St. Patrick’s: Idaho Falls Fire Pipes and Drums herald in holiday

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March 17, 2026 9:42 PM
Published 9:44 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums rang in Saint Patrick's Day with the luck of the Irish – performing downtown at Station One.

Eleven firefighters tuned up the bagpipes and showcased their impressive abilities on the drums.

"It takes a lot of air to go through there, so we usually play a song, take a break, harass and joke with each other and, you know, just have a good time," said Pipe Major Dan Muhlestein.

The firemen and bagpipes tradition dates back to the 1800s, when Scottish and Irish migrants arrived in the United States, picking up the dangerous jobs for employment.

"They'd play their pipes and drums and for their fallen brothers and sisters," said IFFD Pipes and Drums President Whit Albertson. "So that's just a tradition that we're just trying to keep alive today."

The Pipes and Drums band have performed across the country – at elementary schools, downtown events, Las Vegas and Texas.

"We started in 2005, so this year is 21 years, and we play because we're firemen," Muhlestein said.

Their next performance will be in the Fourth of July parade to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America.

"To the community, they just love to come out and listen to us play bagpipes. We're not musicians. We're firefighters," Albertson said. "But they still love to come hang out, buy the merchandise and listen to us play."

The Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums raise their hats in tribute to fallen firefighters during "Amazing Grace."
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