Pocatello man charged after alleged bomb threat at local bar

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A local man faces a new felony charge after allegedly claiming to have a bomb during a weekend altercation at the Bourbon Barrel Bar.

Bret Kynaston has been charged with felony false reporting of explosives in a public or private place. At the time of the incident, Kynaston was already out on bond for several felony drug charges stemming from a separate case last October.

Details of the Incident

According to court documents, on March 14, officers from the Pocatello Police Department responded to a call around 12:30 AM. The caller reported a suspicious man walking out of the bar who claimed to be carrying a bomb.

Officers found the man matching the caller's description walking one block north of the bar. The man, later identified as Kynaston, reportedly admitted to an earlier argument with a group at the bar after they accused him of using a marijuana vape pen.

Kynaston told police that he later encountered one of the men from the argument in the bathroom. Seeing him, Kynaston said he shoved his hand into his front jacket pocket, rolled it into a fist, stuck out the end of a cigarette, and said: "I have a bomb".

According to court documents, two people overheard Kynaston's threat, leading to a short fight before Kynaston left the bar and was stopped by the officers.

Kynaston was taken into custody and transported to the Bannock County Jail. Because he was out on bond for prior felony drug offenses at the time of this arrest, his bond has been set at $50,000.

Kynaston's preliminary hearing has been set for March 25th at 9:45 AM. In his separate court case, he initially pleaded guilty to all charges. However, a change of plea hearing has been set for March 30th at 8:30 AM.