Bengal Giving Day 2026 raises over $826,000

The following is a news release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University’s Bengal Giving Day 2026 brought the campus and alumni community together in a powerful show of support, raising $826,842 through 1,182 gifts from 835 donors.

Held March 10–11, this year’s event coincided with ISU’s 125th anniversary, making it an especially meaningful time to reflect on the generations of support that have shaped the institution since 1901.

At the heart of Bengal Giving Day is gratitude.

Idaho State extends its deepest thanks to its faculty and staff, whose dedication, mentorship, and daily commitment to students are the foundation of the University’s success. From classrooms and labs to clinics and performance halls, their work shapes lives and strengthens ISU in ways that go far beyond a single day.

The University also recognizes its students, whose energy, participation, and enthusiasm brought Bengal Giving Day to life across campus. Whether through events, social media, or simply showing their Bengal pride, students played a vital role in creating a sense of excitement and connection, and are the reason we do all that we do at ISU.

And to the 835 donors who made gifts, thank you. Your generosity directly supports scholarships, programs, and opportunities that empower ISU students to succeed. Every gift is a meaningful investment in the future of ISU and the communities it serves.

As Idaho State looks ahead to its next 125 years, the success of Bengal Giving Day serves as a reminder that it is the strength of its community, more than anything, that drives its impact.

To view results, supported funds, and the final leaderboard, visit HERE.