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Shape the future of Pocatello’s University area: Open House April 1

City of Pocatello
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Published 12:18 PM

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello invites community members to participate in an upcoming open house and online survey as part of the development of a 10-year plan for neighborhoods within the University area.

The open house will be held Wednesday, April 1, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents, property owners, and stakeholders to share feedback and help shape the future of the area.

Area, or neighborhood, plans were identified in the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The University Area Plan will establish a shared vision for these neighborhoods and guide future decisions related to development, affordable housing, transportation options, public amenities, and other priorities for growth.

  • As part of this planning effort, the public is also encouraged to participate in an online survey, available at: arcg.is/eaqmL1

For more information on this project, contact Jim Anglesey at 208-234-6514 or janglesey@pocatello.gov.

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