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Student faces disciplinary action after igniting bathroom fire at Hobbs Middle School

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Published 11:11 AM

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Hobbs Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after allegedly using stolen science lab equipment to start a fire in a boys' restroom on Monday afternoon. While the fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries, the incident led to a full evacuation of the building and an investigation into several students who were involved.

The Shelley Police Department and the Shelley-Firth Fire District rushed to the school just after 2 PM on March 16. Although property damage was described as minimal, the district’s maintenance department and a restoration company were brought in immediately to ensure the environment safe for students to return to class.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation determined that a single student had set the trash can on fire using items stolen from the school science class. Authorities also identified several other students involved and documented their respective roles in the incident.

Due to state and federal privacy laws regarding minors, the Shelley Police Department and Shelley School District #60 have not released the names of the students or the specific disciplinary measures taken. Both organizations issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to the safety of the staff and student body.

"The Shelley Police Department and Shelley School District #60 take incidents of this nature seriously and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the community," stated the Department on Facebook.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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