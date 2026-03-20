Slow down, merge over: Idaho State Police emphasize highway safety when you see flashing lights



IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With travel picking up and Spring Break right around the corner, Idaho State Police is reminding the public to obey the law when they see flashing lights along the side of the road.



When cars are whizzing by at 70 or 80 miles per hour, the job of an Idaho State Police patrol officer can be very dangerous – during the day and especially at night.

“We're looking for vehicles that are failing to move over for emergency vehicles,” said Sergeant Justin Ward. “So any time, law enforcement has a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road or other emergency vehicles – fire, EMS, tow trucks – have their emergency lights on, drivers are required to slow down below the posted speed limit.



“If there's two or more lanes going in the same direction, they're required to move over when they're able, so they're in a non-adjacent lane,” he continued.



Failure to slow down or move over is one of the most common violations officers witness.

“We see it every day. You know, a lot of times people are not aware that they are required to move over,” Ward said. “This isn't just for law enforcement. So … any emergency vehicles that are on the roadway, if they're stopped on the shoulder and they have their emergency lights on, drivers are required to move over.”



Idaho State Police is actively enforcing the law as well. Consequences vary from a verbal warning to a $90 citation.

“While we're doing our paperwork, and the initial car that we've stopped has moved away, we might have cars still going by,” Ward said. “When we're doing emphasis patrols, there might be multiple troopers out on the roadway that are watching specifically for this.”

At the end of the day, the law is about ensuring safety of drivers, officers and emergency personnel as well.