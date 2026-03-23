Local TSA teams keep Eastern Idaho airports running smoothly despite national shutdown strain

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — While major travel hubs across the country grapple with operational delays due to the partial government shutdown, airports in Eastern Idaho remain steady, thanks in large part to federal security screening teams (TSA) working without pay.

Officials at Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH) confirmed this week that local operations are functioning normally, even as the national aviation system faces mounting pressure.

In Idaho Falls, city officials reassured the public that the travel experience remains consistent with standard expectations.

"IDA is functioning as normal. We recommend that travelers arrive 2 hours before their scheduled departure time," said spokesperson Kimberly Felker. "We extend our thanks to the incredible TSA workers and IDA staff who work hard to keep IDA running smoothly."

In Pocatello, the response was similar:

“The Pocatello Regional Airport has not experienced the same level of disruption seen at larger airports, but we recognize the challenges this situation has created nationwide. We are especially grateful for our dedicated TSA team, who continue to show up and serve our community with professionalism despite many not currently receiving pay. Their commitment does not go unnoticed, and we are hopeful for a swift resolution,” said Pocatello Regional Airport Manager Alan Evans.

Travelers are encouraged to show patience and appreciation for the federal staff, keeping the region’s connection to the national airspace intact even without pay.

How to Help

In response to the shutdown, the Pocatello Regional Airport has reopened its donation table to support TSA workers during the shutdown. Donations can be dropped off daily between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. inside the airport terminal.

Accepted donations include:

Non-perishable and perishable food

Personal hygiene items, laundry and cleaning supplies, and other household necessities (such as toilet paper and paper towels)

Grocery, gas, and coffee shop gift cards (must be to a specific store or gas station — general prepaid cards like Visa or Mastercard cannot be accepted)

Cash, checks, and prepaid cards (such as prepaid Visa/Mastercard) cannot be accepted.