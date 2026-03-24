Skip to Content
News

Driggs boil water advisory lifted

By
Published 12:26 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — A boil water advisory for residents living north of Valley Center Drive. Recent testing confirms that the water supply is once again safe to drink.

The advisory was triggered after a city water system valve was accidentally closed, causing a significant drop in water pressure. When pressure drops below certain levels, there is a potential risk for backflow, which can allow bacteria, viruses, and parasites to enter the supply.

While the water is safe, residents in the affected areas should flush their taps by running cold water for 3–5 minutes before drinking or cooking.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.