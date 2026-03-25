6,000+ Idaho families apply for private education tax credits in program’s first year

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The application window for the inaugural year of Idaho's Parental Choice Tax Credit has closed, and the final numbers exceeded expectations. A total of 6,069 families applied for the program, representing 13,568 participating students.

Republican lawmakers passed the $50 million tax-credit voucher program during last year's legislative session. The program allows families to receive up to $5,000 per child to help cover qualified educational expenses such as private school tuition, tutoring, etc.

Heidie Nesset, the vice president of implementation at the Yes. Every Kid. Foundation, noted that the high number of applications reflects Idaho families' significant interest in alternative educational options.

"Idaho families showed up in a big way, and we couldn't be happier that so many are choosing unique paths to best support their child's learning," Nesset said. She added that the foundation believes every child deserves individualized options and that the organization expects the program to grow in future years.

Pushback Amid Statewide Funding Crisis

The legislation, known as HB 93, faced unanimous opposition from Idaho Democrats in the legislature. Opponents argued that the law creates a publicly subsidized funding stream for private education that operates with fewer standards and less accountability than the state's public school system.

The tax-credit voucher program has come under additional fire due to a sizeable deficit that resulted in significant state budget cuts. Democratic leaders have questioned the priority of the program at a time when Idaho public schools and families are facing rising costs.

During a failed legal challenge to the law, Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow stated that the state should focus on existing obligations to public classrooms before funding private educational expenses. She specifically highlighted the need to address the funding gap for students who require extra support.

"It is unconscionable for Republican leaders to defend tens of millions of dollars in tax giveaways instead of fully meeting the state's existing obligations, including closing the special education funding gap," Wintrow said.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, led efforts to repeal the $50 million credit in response to the budget shortfall. In an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun, Rubel expressed frustration that Democratic proposals to address the deficit—including tapping into rainy day funds, delaying previous tax cuts, or repealing the private school choice tax credit—were not allowed to be introduced by Republican leadership.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it affirms Idaho parents' freedom to choose the educational path that best fits their children’s needs.

Families will receive notification regarding their application status by April 15.