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Bonus Break: Spring Break just got longer for Bingham County students

MGN
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Published 3:23 PM

MORELAND, Idaho (KIFI) — Bingham County students can rest easy this spring, knowing they are in for a longer-than-expected break from pencils, books, and all the rest.

During last month's District 52 Board meeting on Wednesday, February 18, the board members unanimously voted to extend this year’s Spring Break. Thanks to a mild winter with zero snow days, local families are getting those unused days back. Spring Break will now span a full week, running from Monday, March 30, through Thursday, April 2.

D52 students will return to the classroom rested and ready on Monday, April 6. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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