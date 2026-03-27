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Agent on Jill Biden’s Secret Service detail accidentally shot himself in the leg, official says

<i>Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jill Biden is pictured outside the White House in January 2023.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource
Jill Biden is pictured outside the White House in January 2023.
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Published 9:11 AM

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — A US Secret Service special agent on former first lady Jill Biden’s security detail accidentally shot himself in the leg at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday morning, an agency official said.

“On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The incident is expected to be investigated by the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, but will raise further questions about a workforce under significant strain.

The former first lady was at the airport but was not present when the incident took place. No one else was injured, Guglielmi said.

The agent, he said, was given medical assistance at the airport and “is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition.”

Biden appeared Wednesday at the opening night of Public Charge, a new off-Broadway play written by her former chief of staff, Julissa Reynoso. The first lady’s office declined to comment on the incident.

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