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Shoshone-Bannock Tribes honor the life and service of Judge Bill Bacon after fatal car crash

Shoshone Bannock Tribes
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today at 4:11 PM
Published 4:09 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are mourning the loss of William “Bill” F. Bacon, a longtime Tribal Judge and "tireless advocate" who passed away following a car accident on Thursday, March 26. While details surrounding the accident are unconfirmed, Tribal Leadership says Bacon will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to guide and benefit the Tribes for generations to come.

Bacon is remembered for 37 years of transformative service to the Tribes.

A "Steadfast Protector" of Tribal Rights

Bacon’s career was defined by his commitment to tribal sovereignty, serving 24 years as General Counsel and 12 years as Tribal Judge.

In a Facebook post, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal leadership shared several of Bacon's notable achievements, characterizing him as a "steadfast protector" of Tribal rights. Alongside his legal team, he secured landmark victories that fundamentally reshaped the legal landscape for Indigenous people.

  • Restoring Treaty Rights: Bacon played a pivotal role in the U.S. Supreme Court effort that overturned the 1896 Ward v. Racehorse decision, restoring off-reservation hunting and fishing rights denied since Idaho's statehood. Tribal leadership says he also successfully defended those rights in multiple Idaho Supreme Court challenges.
  • The FMC Landmark Case: He served as counsel in the historic FMC Corporation litigation regarding hazardous waste storage. To this day, Tribal leadership says it remains unique in U.S. legal history as the only one to satisfy both Montana exceptions for tribal jurisdiction over non-Indians.
  • Tribal Independence: Bacon also secured a multi-million-dollar fuel tax victory, further supporting the Tribes' fiscal independence.

A graduate of Northwestern University and the University of Idaho, Bacon was a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar Association and, in 2023, received the Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Attorney award.

Beyond the courtroom, Bacon deeply embraced Shoshone-Bannock culture, participating in traditional sweat lodge and sundance ceremonies. In a statement released Friday, Tribal leadership expressed deep gratitude for Bacon’s lifetime of dedication.

“Bill Bacon’s legacy is written in restored treaty rights, protected sovereignty, and resources secured for our people through his leadership and collaboration with his legal team,” said Chairwoman Donna Thompson. “He has been more than counsel—he has been a steadfast guardian of our future and a dear friend of the Tribes.”

Bill Bacon is survived by his wife, Lisa, and their three daughters.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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