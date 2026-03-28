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“No Kings” Protest fills streets from Caldwell Park to Bannock Courthouse

KIFI
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today at 7:19 PM
Published 6:57 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Marching from Caldwell Park to Bannock Courthouse, Protestors lined the streets to have their voices heard.

There were 17 No Kings Protests going on across Idaho and many more across the nation.

"I really, I just also love when this happens. You see someone driving by who may be from out of the country, and as an immigrant, and realizes, oh, there are people that care. There are a lot of people who care more people that care than you know," said Joseph Foxbourough, one of the protest organizers.

There have been protests every 3 protests in the last 9 months, and the organizers believed there were more to come.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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