Skip to Content
News

Idaho Falls to swear in Johan Olson as new Fire Chief

City of Idaho Falls
By
New
Published 3:31 PM

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will officially welcome Johan Olson as its new fire chief during a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

The ceremony will take place prior to the regularly scheduled Idaho Falls City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend in person or tune in to the live stream at www.idahofallsidaho.gov/429/Live-Stream to celebrate this important milestone for the department.

Olson returns to Idaho Falls following a national recruitment process and City Council confirmation. He brings extensive leadership experience, a strong background in emergency management, and a deep connection to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

Olson most recently served as deputy fire chief for the Grand Junction Fire Department and previously served as assistant fire chief for the Buckley Fire Department. He also served with the Idaho Falls Fire Department from 2007 to 2021, holding roles from firefighter to captain and move-up battalion chief.

“I am honored to return to Idaho Falls and serve as fire chief for a department that means so much to me and to serve a community that truly feels like home,” Olson said in a previous statement. “I look forward to supporting our firefighters, continuing to strengthen safety and operational excellence, and building on the strong relationships the department has within the community.”

The swearing-in ceremony marks the official start of Olson’s leadership of the department. The City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Fire Department proudly welcome him and look forward to his leadership.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

News Release

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.