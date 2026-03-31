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Local nonprofits receive over $900,000 from Pocatello Light the World Giving Machines

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Published 4:19 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — After a tremendous winter season of giving, the Light the World Giving Machine presented checks to local nonprofits in Pocatello Tuesday morning.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the machines work as "vending machines in reverse", allowing people to donate various items in a simple purchase, such as meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, school materials, and livestock.

Over 48 days (from November 15th to January 1st), more than 95,000 people visited the machines. 78,000 donations were made across Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls. 

The total donations raised in Pocatello was $960,534.

  • Care USA - $177,032
  • Right to Play - $189,345
  • Bannock Youth Foundation - $151,970
  • Bright Tomorrows - $125,050
  • Aid For Friends - $120,680
  • United Way of Southeastern Idaho - $119,488
  • South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) - $76,969

All of the money raised for these nonprofits is a wonderful showcase of the care within the community. This money could be life changing for so many people. The nonprofits are very grateful for all donations.

The Light the World will present Idaho Falls' numbers on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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